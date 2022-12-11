Peskov: relations between the Russian Federation and the West have entered the stage of confrontation, so a margin of safety is needed

Relations between Russia and the West have entered the stage of confrontation. This was announced on Sunday, December 11, by the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov. TASS.

According to the official representative of the Kremlin, there is no “movement” in relations between Russia and the West. “We have already arrived at the station called Confrontation. And we need to be collected, powerful, we need to have a margin of safety, because we still have to live in the conditions of this confrontation, ”Peskov said.