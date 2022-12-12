Peskov’s spokesman said there will be no big Putin press conference in 2022

There will be no big press conference by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2022. The press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov announced the refusal to hold the event, his words are quoted RIA News.

At the same time, the Kremlin noted that the president would find an opportunity to answer journalists’ questions.

“As for the big press conference, yes, there won’t be until the New Year, however, we hope that the president will still find an opportunity to talk, as he does on a regular basis,” the agency quotes Peskov as saying.

The last time the president spoke to the press for a long time was on December 9, when Putin gave a press conference on the results of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, during which he answered questions about Russia’s domestic and foreign policy.

The previous big press conference of the president, the 17th in a row, was held on December 24, 2021. Communication with the press lasted a little less than four hours, during which Putin answered questions from 44 people.

Earlier, Peskov noted that the date and format of a large press conference by Russian President Vladimir Putin depended on the date of the message to the Federal Assembly – he saw no point in holding these events one after another.