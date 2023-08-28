The Russian Ministry of Defense monitors ships entering the Black Sea

The Ministry of Defense monitors ships that go to the Black Sea. This was announced by the official representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov. His words lead Interfax.

The passage of civilian ships through the corridor organized by Kiev in the Black Sea is not related to the topic of resuming the grain deal, the press secretary of the head of state explained.

He was asked to comment on the information that on August 27, the second ship since the termination of the grain deal entered the Black Sea through the corridor organized by Kiev, and was asked if this could somehow affect the prospects for resuming the agreements. “This is a completely different substance, and here our military department, of course, is carrying out the necessary monitoring,” Peskov said.

He also said that there was no agreement on the resumption of the grain deal involving Russia, Turkey and Qatar.