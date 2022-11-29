Peskov’s spokesman said it was impossible to negotiate with Ukraine because of Kyiv’s position

Currently, negotiations with Ukraine are impossible due to the position of Kyiv. This was stated by the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov. Interfax.

Responding to a request from journalists to comment on the words of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier about the low likelihood of a truce in Ukraine in the current conditions, the Kremlin spokesman recalled that the Kyiv authorities deny the possibility of sitting at the negotiating table with Russia.

“Indeed, no negotiations are possible now, because the Ukrainian side absolutely denies them. The special military operation continues,” Peskov said.

The press secretary, in response to the question of what conditions Ukraine must fulfill in order to start negotiations with Russia, pointed out that Kyiv must have the political will and readiness to discuss the demands made by Moscow.

Earlier, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier assessed the likelihood of a truce in Ukraine. In his opinion, in the current conditions it is unlikely, and calls for a ceasefire are not serious. “Because a truce at this moment would mean, in fact, the recognition of an injustice that has already occurred,” the politician explained.