The press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov voiced RIA News the date of filing the declaration of income of Russian President Vladimir Putin and employees of the Kremlin administration.

According to him, the head of state and employees of the Kremlin will submit income declarations for the past year by April 1. “Everything is in force,” said Peskov.

According to the legislation, information on income is published within 14 working days from the date of the expiration of the period established for their submission.

In 2019, Putin earned 9.726 million rubles. The president owns an apartment with an area of ​​77 square meters and a garage (18 square meters). Also, Vladimir Putin owns an apartment with an area of ​​153.7 square meters and a garage space with an area of ​​18 “squares”, this property is in the use of the president. Among the vehicles, Putin was assigned: two GAZ 21M (Volga), Niva and Skif car trailer.