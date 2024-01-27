Peskov: Moscow is working to create an alternative to the system of economic ties

Moscow is working to create an alternative to the global financial system. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, his words leads The Washington Post newspaper.

The newspaper's sources believe that strengthening relations with China and the Global South will allow Russia to challenge the international financial system. According to the Kremlin representative, the Russian Federation does not plan to undermine the dominance of the United States, but wants to create a new system of economic ties.

“Russia is building a new system of economic neurons, since the previous one turned out to be unreliable, false and dangerous,” Peskov explained.

Related materials:

According to the First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank, Vladimir Chistyukhin, 20 countries have already connected to the Russian analogue of the SWIFT service, the Financial Message Transmission System (SPFS). At the beginning of December 2023, the regulator reported that 150 non-residents from 16 countries were connected to the SFPS, while a year earlier there were just over 100. Since that moment, 557 banks and companies have joined the system, of which 159 are non-residents, Chistyukhin added.

Head of the analytical department of BKF Bank Maxim Osadchiy added that the share of global payments bypassing SWIFT remains insignificant and does not exceed ten percent, despite the active development of alternatives to this interbank system around the world. According to him, a number of countries have begun to create their own analogues of the international system for the transfer of financial information against the backdrop of disconnection from SWIFT as a sanctions tool.

Earlier, the Belgian Ambassador to the United States, Jean-Arthur Regibo, warned that the confiscation of assets of the Russian Central Bank could lead to a split in the global financial system. If the funds blocked in the Euroclear depository are withdrawn, the world could be divided into two camps: one of them will be the West, the other will be the rest.