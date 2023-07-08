Peskov: Russia was not informed about the transfer of ex-commanders of “Azov” from Turkey to Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that no one informed Russia about the transfer of ex-commanders of the Azov brigade from Turkey to Ukraine (a terrorist organization banned in Russia). This is reported RIA News.

On July 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that a number of military men had returned to the country, including ex-members of Azov, in particular, former commander Denis Prokopenko, his deputy Svyatoslav Palamar, known by the call sign Kalina, and ex-commander 36- 1st Brigade of the Marine Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergey Volynsky. In September 2022, among others, they were exchanged for the Russian military and, under the terms of the agreement, were in Turkey.