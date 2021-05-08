Russian President Vladimir Putin does not intend to hold a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov yet. On Saturday, May 8, writes about this TASS with reference to the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov.

“Not on the schedule yet,” a Kremlin spokesman replied to a relevant question.

Earlier on the same day, it was reported that Putin and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon plan to discuss the situation around Afghanistan, as well as the situation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border. Russia, in particular, intends to express support for the stability of the world on the border of the two states.

The conflict began between local residents in the area of ​​the Golovnoy water distribution point, whose ownership is disputed by the parties, and escalated on April 29 into clashes on one of the sections of the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan, about 107 houses, schools, a kindergarten, three checkpoints, ten gas stations and eight shops were destroyed in the border villages of the republic.

On May 1, Bishkek and Dushanbe agreed on a complete ceasefire. On the same day, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported that the conflict on the border occurred after the Tajik side installed a video surveillance camera near the water intake.

On May 3, the authorities of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan completed the withdrawal of additional forces from the state border. It was reported that the situation on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan is stable. After that, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov promised to restore facilities destroyed as a result of the conflict on the border in the near future. He also said that at the moment the authorities are taking all necessary measures to maintain peace and stability on the border.