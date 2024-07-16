Peskov said that Putin will drive along the new section of the M-11 highway

Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to drive along the new, final section of the M-11 highway. This was stated by the Kremlin’s official representative Dmitry Peskov, reports TASS.

The press secretary noted that the head of state also intends to open a number of road facilities on Tuesday, July 16.

Putin himself will drive along a section of the northern bypass of Tver, Peskov emphasized.