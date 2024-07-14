Peskov: Kremlin will closely monitor US presidential elections

The Kremlin will be closely watching the next presidential elections in the United States, which are scheduled for November 5 this year. stated Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov in a comment to VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

«[В США]”There will indeed be elections. We’ll see who will participate in them in the end, who will win and whether he will be able to become president if he wins,” the Kremlin spokesman said, also noting that at the moment in the American elections “nothing is guaranteed either.”

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Andrei Klimov stated that the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump would affect the election race in the United States.

On July 10, Democratic Senator Michael Bennet said that Joe Biden, the incumbent US President and Trump’s most likely opponent in the election, would likely lose the upcoming election.