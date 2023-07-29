Peskov announced a statement on Ukraine after Putin’s meeting with African leaders

Following the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and African leaders, a brief statement will be made on the situation in Ukraine. The statement was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by RIA News.

“As a result of this meeting, a short joint statement is being prepared, which, as soon as it is agreed, will be released immediately,” the press secretary of the Russian president said.

Earlier, Putin, during a meeting with the leaders of African states on Ukraine in St. Petersburg, said that Russia withdrew its troops from Kiev in the spring of 2022 at the request of the Ukrainian authorities to conclude a final agreement, but after that they abandoned all agreements.

The head of state explained that the draft peace treaty had already been actually agreed upon last spring.