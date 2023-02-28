The Kremlin announced a serious conversation at the FSB board with the participation of Putin

A serious discussion is expected at the collegium of the FSB of Russia, in which President Vladimir Putin will take part. This was stated by the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. RIA News.

According to him, part of the speech of the head of state will be open. “There will be a large, voluminous speech by the director of the FSB in closed mode [Александра] Bortnikov in the presence of the president. The importance of the service at the current moment is difficult to overestimate, so there will be a serious conversation, ”Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin press service, the collegiums will sum up the results of the activities of the FSB agencies in 2022 and determine priority tasks for 2023.

In early February, Putin discussed the fight against terrorism with the Security Council. “We will discuss an issue that is extremely important for ensuring internal security. It has not lost its relevance for many years, but now it has a special meaning. We are talking about the fight against terrorism,” the President addressed the participants of the meeting.