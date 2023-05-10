After the head of the Wagner Group, the influential Russian businessman, Yevgeny Prigozhin, set a specific date for the withdrawal from Bakhmut, if his group did not have the ammunition it needed, the man returned to confirm that he had received a promise to obtain his weapon. After that, he said that his ammunition did not exceed 10 percent of what was required, but he did not raise any talk again about withdrawal.

On the other hand, the Russian Ministry of Defense says that all requests for ammunition for the offensive units are met as soon as possible, denying Wagner’s accusations.

These statements come at a time when the Ukrainian forces say they are in control of the Bakhmut war and that their defenses are successfully confronting Russian fire.

The battle of Bakhmut, the longest and fiercest in the Ukraine war, raised great questions about the relationship between Wagner and the Kremlin, is it a competition? Or integration? Or maybe switch roles?

In their answers, Russian analysts told Sky News Arabia that the conflict between the two parties is, in fact, a manifestation of an old conflict between the Russian defense and the Federal Security Service, which is said to be closely linked to Wagner.

They add that the Russian Ministry of Defense is seeking to exhaust and deplete Wagner, highlighting, “There is no arena that serves it in this endeavor, more than the disobedient Bakhmut … and for this reason, Moscow closed the door to recruiting Russian prisoners.”

Amid the ambiguity of the relationship between the two sides, other analysts discerned, according to their statements to “Sky News Arabia”, an unbridled political ambition in Wagner’s leader, which appears in his harsh criticism of the Russian elites, the Kremlin and its ruler, and his promotion of himself as the most powerful and appropriate man to protect Russia’s interests.

For the sake of this ambition, this reading believes, “Putin’s cook”, as he is called, emerged from the shadow circle into the open last fall, trying to achieve heroism in Russia’s struggle against Ukraine.

An eye on an economic empire

However, other analysts answered our questions in this regard, that the eye of Wagner and its leader is precisely on an economic empire whose coffers are flourishing from projects in more than one continent, especially in Africa.