Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov admitted that the United States, in an effort to put pressure on Moscow, will go for the most severe sanctions, including disconnecting from SWIFT, reports RIA News…

According to him, Washington’s actions are unreasonable and unpredictable, so any development of events cannot be ruled out. Thus, he answered the question whether the Kremlin believes in the White House’s decision on the international system of payments and data transmission.

SWIFT is required for fast and secure payments between banks. Russia is one of the most active participants in the system, operating in more than 200 countries around the world. Previously, the sanctions in the form of disconnecting from SWIFT were applied only to Iran, however, not in full measure there either.

The possibility of extending such sanctions to Russia was again discussed at the end of last year. Moreover, sources in the team of the current US president indicated that such a measure would be a response to a hacker attack that affected the US Treasury, the State Department, the Department of Commerce and a number of government agencies.

In what form the threat could be realized was not specified. If all Russian banks are disconnected from SWIFT, then the country will actually find itself in financial isolation, almost all Russian exports and imports will be blocked. If the measure affects only a few, the damage will depend on many details.

For the first time, such threats sounded in 2014, against the backdrop of the Ukrainian conflict. To protect itself, Russia has developed an alternative to SWIFT – the System for the Transfer of Financial Messages (SPFS). However, for the time being, Russian banks can only interact with each other, as well as with foreign banks that have connected to it. At the end of 2020, there were 23 of them. China also has its own analogue of SWIFT, if Moscow and Beijing agree, the systems can be synchronized.