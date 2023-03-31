Peskov admitted that Putin will discuss with Lukashenka his idea of ​​​​a truce with Ukraine on the VGS

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted that Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko his idea of ​​a truce with Ukraine without the right to regroup troops at a meeting of the Supreme State Council (SSC) of the Union State. At the same time, he noted the continuation of the special military operation (SVO), his words are quoted by TASS.

“Of course, we heard the statement of Alexander Grigoryevich, of course, two presidents – Putin and Lukashenko – will continue [общение] next week, there will be a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, [это] will give the presidents the opportunity to once again talk in detail with each other, they will certainly discuss this topic, ”Peskov said.

The official representative of the Kremlin stressed that nothing is changing in the context of Ukraine, the NWO will continue, as this is currently the only way to achieve the goals that Russia faces.

Earlier, Lukashenka suggested declaring a truce in Ukraine and banning the movement of equipment and the transfer of weapons from both sides. According to him, it is necessary to stop hostilities before the escalation of the conflict began. “I will try to risk suggesting a cessation of hostilities,” the president said.