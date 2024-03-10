Dmitry Peskov admired figure skater Roman Kostomarov

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov expressed admiration for Olympic figure skating champion Roman Kostomarov. His words lead “Sport Express”.

According to the Kremlin official, the athlete is an example of absolute heroism. “A story worthy of film adaptation. The way Roman endured it, the way his wife endured it, is absolute heroism. We all admire this,” Peskov said.

Earlier, the presidential press secretary spoke about the reaction of his wife Tatyana Navka to Kostomarov’s illness. “Tanya was terribly worried, crying at home at night when it was not clear that he would recover,” Peskov said.

In January 2023, Kostomarov was hospitalized with pneumonia and influenza B. Due to prolonged connection to a blood oxygenation machine and a ventilator, his tissue began to die. Doctors amputated both feet of the skater, then the shins of both legs, the entire hand of his right hand and several fingers of his left. Later he was fitted with prosthetic legs and right arm.