After it was confirmed that God of War: Ragnarok It will be delayed to 2022 and that, in addition, it will be a game for both PS4 and PS5, some fans of the franchise began to express their annoyance on social networks.

Originally it was expected that the new game of Santa Monica Studio will premiere later this year and be exclusive to Playstation 5. However, the study itself, led by Cory Barlog, announced that they will need more time to make the official launch.

After that, beyond the expected claims related to the delay, some fans decided to take their annoyance further. Through your Twitter account, the scriptwriter of the studio responsible for God of war, Alanah pearce, reported that he had been receiving hate messages.

‘In addition to the ones I received when I was hired (for work in God of War) first of all, I think this is my first hate message related to game development. I finally got started! See me succeed!‘, wrote Pearce ironically on Twitter, alluding to comments he received in private.

We also recommend: Will all the PlayStation exclusives hit PC immediately? Sony finally responds

Cory Barlog couldn’t stand Pearce being harassed

Of course, the message of Alanah went viral through social networks and it did not take long for the director of God of war come out in defense of the screenwriter.

‘Seriously, this is shit! If you want to get mad at someone for anything related to GOW, whether I know the lag, the PS4 / 5, trolls, subtitle size, Sisgrun or whatever, get mad at me. I made the decisions. I made this. Do not disturb the team, they are very good people doing a great job‘, he expressed Barlog.

For real, y’all, this is some BULLSHIT! You want to be mad at somebody for ANYTHING GOW related – the delay, ps4 / 5, trolls, subtitle size, Sigrun, whatevs – be angry with me. I made the calls. I did this. Don’t bother the team, they are all very good people doing great work. pic.twitter.com/D5rsvzFmgV – cory barlog 🖖 (@corybarlog) June 4, 2021

That is why thousands of people supported Pearce and they celebrated that Barlog come to his defense. The hateful message that the screenwriter received is only a reflection of the alienation that fans can have. Let the director’s message help them to see reason.

Fountain.



