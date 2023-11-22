Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is one of BioWare’s most loved games. In this way, many were excited when a remake for PlayStation 5 was announced a couple of years ago. However, in recent weeks this feeling has turned into disappointment, as reports have indicated that this project would have been cancelled. In the absence of an official source, one of the biggest journalists has revealed that this is not the case, and the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic would continue in development.

Through his official Twitter account, Jason Schreier, a Bloomberg journalist, indicated that he contacted two people from Saber Interactive, the studio in charge of this project, who told him that the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic still alive, although I couldn’t say if it will ever reach our hands. This is what he said about it:

“I can’t say if the KOTOR remake will ever *come out*, but yes, two people at Saber Interactive tell me they’re still on it, despite recent rumors that no one is working on the game. (Saber took over the project from Aspyr last year, as Bloomberg reported at the time.)

Can’t say whether the KOTOR Remake will ever actually *come out*, but yes, two people from Saber Interactive tell me they’re still on it, despite recent rumors that nobody is working on the game. (Saber took the project from Aspyr last year, as Bloomberg reported then) https://t.co/prNTT6iVAy — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 22, 2023

So far, there is no official statement from Lucasfilms, PlayStation, Saber Interactive, or any other company involved in this project that confirms or denies the rumors about the cancellation of this remake. However, considering that Schreier is one of the most reliable sources in the media, It seems that fans of Knights of the Old Republic you can be calmAt least for the moment.

The remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Republic It was revealed in 2021, when it was confirmed that Aspyr, famous for their remasters of classic Star Wars games, was in charge of this project. However, everything we have heard since then has been bad news. In August 2022, it was confirmed that Saber Interactive had taken the reins of this project. Now, just a few weeks ago, rumors and reports from Jeff Grubb indicated that the game had been canceled completely.

Although Schreier’s statements paint a good future, The journalist has only mentioned that the remake is still alive, and nothing rules out that in the future the project will be canceled completely. We can only wait to see what the final result of this journey will be.

For those who don’t remember, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republicoften abbreviated as KOTOR, is an acclaimed action RPG, set in the Star Wars universe. It was originally developed by BioWare and published by LucasArts. The title first arrived for Xbox in 2003, followed by a PC version that same year. Currently, you can get this title on all modern platforms.

In related topics, the first details of the new Star Wars movie emerge. Likewise, you can learn more about the alleged cancellation of Knights of the Old Republic here.

Editor’s Note:

Knights of the Old Republic It is a fantastic game that deserves a remake today. This installment arrived during one of the best times for the series, at least in the video game industry, and it would be a disappointment if its legacy cannot be realized in the way it deserves.

Via: Jason Schreier