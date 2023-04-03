In 2020, the Kosovo Specialized Chambers indicted Thaci with 10 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including persecution, murder, torture, and enforced disappearance, even after the fighting had ended.

Taqi and 3 other defendants, who were all close associates of the former Kosovo Liberation Army and later peacetime politics, pleaded not guilty to all 10 counts.

More than 13,000 people, the majority from Kosovo’s ethnic Albanian majority, are believed to have died during the uprising, when the country was still a province of Serbia under then-powerful President Slobodan Milosevic.

The trial, conducted by international judges and prosecutors, begins with opening statements by the prosecution and is followed over the next three days by defense lawyers and a representative of the Kosovo War Victims’ Council.

Thaci, 54, resigned from the presidency shortly after he was charged and transferred to detention in The Hague.

The four face charges of participating in a “joint criminal act… that carried out widespread or systematic attacks” on civilians from Kosovo’s Serb minorities as well as Kosovo Albanian opponents of the Kosovo Liberation Army.

The trial is likely to be long, as prosecutors have said at procedural conferences that they will need two years to present all evidence.

On Sunday, several thousand KLA veterans gathered in Pristina to show their support for Thaci and his three close associates.

They chanted “Freedom” and raised the national flags of Kosovo and Albania, as well as flags bearing the symbol of the Kosovo Liberation Army.

The Kosovo Specialized Chambers, based in the Netherlands and staffed with international judges and lawyers, was set up in 2015 to handle cases under Kosovo law against former KLA fighters.

Many Kosovars believe the court is biased against the KLA and is keen to discredit its record of paving the way for the region’s liberation from brutal Serbian rule.

The court was set up separately from the UN Special Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia, which was also in The Hague, where it has tried and convicted mostly Serbian officials of war crimes in the Croatia, Bosnia and Kosovo conflicts.

Milosevic appeared for trial before the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia, but he died in 2006 before a verdict was issued.