Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

The South Korean League was shocked by the fall of one of the main pillars for 28 years, the Suwon Samsung Bluewings Club, which was relegated to the second division for the first time in its history since its founding in 1995.

The club, called the Blue Wings, did not help it escape relegation this time.

The final match between Samsung Bluewings (32 points) and Gangwon FC (33 points) needed only one goal from Bluewings to escape direct relegation and head to the relegation play-off, but the match ended 0-0, leaving them in last place.

Suwon Samsung Bluewings is the largest club in Korea in terms of the number of championships and achievements, as it has 22 local and continental titles, and it outperforms everyone, and is 5 titles away from its closest rivals, Jeonbuk Hyundai and Seongnam, with 17 titles for each club.

The Bluewings have 4 league titles, 5 Korean Cup titles, 6 League Cup titles, and 3 Super Cup titles. At the continental level, they have won the Asian Champions Cup twice under the old name, and won the Asian Super Cup twice as well.

Since its inception in 1995, the Suwon Samsung Bluewings Club has taken off with great speed. It is a club that is sponsored by the giant Samsung, the largest company in South Korea at all and one of the largest companies in the world. Therefore, it has been able to achieve titles in succession and quickly since the beginning of the millennium in particular, but it is absent. For the league title for 15 years since the last title in 2008.

The last title he achieved in 2019 was the Korean Cup, and he has not achieved anything since then. At the continental level, he was able to reach the semi-finals in 2018 and the quarter-finals in 2020.