The Korean Cultural Center, at its headquarters, organized a celebration on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, in cooperation with Emirati students from the King Sejong Institute of the Korean Language, which included many cultural events and activities under the slogan “We hang out together.” The ceremony was attended by Yu Jae Sung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the country, along with many of the center's pioneers and those interested in Korean culture, in addition to members of the Korean community residing in the Emirates.

The ceremony began with a speech by the ambassador, in which he welcomed the attendees and wished them a happy year full of health and happiness. He said: We are confident that the attendees hosted by the Korean Cultural Center, and organized by the students of the King Sejong Institute today, will be immersed in the vibrant energy of the blue dragon, and will achieve Their aspirations in this new year are entrusted with the cheers of the Year of the Dragon.

The celebration comes within the framework of the Korean Cultural Center’s commitment to promoting cultural exchange between the Emirates and Korea, enhancing mutual understanding between the two cultures, opening new horizons for cultural exchange between the two peoples, spreading knowledge of the Korean language and its traditions, in addition to introducing the Korean public to the culture of the Emirates through the Emirati public’s interaction with… Korean audience.

Lee Young Hee, Director General of the Center, said that this celebration is an important platform that highlights the importance of the vibrant Korean heritage, noting that about 100 people participated in the celebration, including about 20 Korean residents and other citizens and residents.

The activities included competitions and traditional Korean games, such as Jigjichaji (the Korean sapling game), Yuet-nori (the Korean board game), and Toho (the game of throwing darts or sticks). The Korean Cultural Center presented various types of traditional Korean foods that people eat during this occasion, such as ttukjuk (rice strip soup), japchae (fried vegetable noodles), dak dori tang (spicy chicken broth), and daduk (sweet rice cake).