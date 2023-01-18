The Warm Up Estrella Levante announces 17 new confirmations. They join the extensive poster The Kooks. The British indie rock band already set foot in the Region of Murcia in 2014, at SOS 4.8.

Guitarricadelafuente is another of the names that stands out among the latest confirmations. The artist from Benicàssim will bring his music with its Aragonese roots to La Fica on April 29 and 30.

The lineup is completed by artists such as Sofia Kourtesis (Dj set), Baiuca, Cala Vento, Chimo Bayo, Brava, Blanco Palamera, Innmir, Miqui Brightside, Fernanda Arrau, El cuerpo del disco, Yahaira, Carrie Palmer, Cutre, Rem Djs, Stereo djs.

For its fifth anniversary, Warm Up Estrella Levante will celebrate the ‘Welcome V Anniversary’, a special concert on April 28, which has confirmed Ojete Calor, Miss Caffeina and Elyella as first advances.

Latest confirmations Warm Up Estrella Levante 2023 /



Warm Up Poster Levante Star 2023



These are all the artists who will be at the festival next spring, to which we must add the new confirmations: Franz Ferdinand, Hot Chip, Vetusta Morla, Moderat, Viva Suecia, Yo la tengo, Amaia, Temples, Carolina Durante, Dorian , Iván Ferreiro, Second, León Benavente, Varry Brava, Carlos Sadness, Hope Tala, Namasenda, Ron Gallo, Natalia Lacunza, Cariño, Rocío Márquez and Bronquio, Women, Placa Girl, Judeline, Ralphie Choo, Trashi, Pablopablo Yung Prado, Maestro Espada, Marta Movidas, Nico B., Beatrix Weapons and Flash Show.