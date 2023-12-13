Leopoldo Satrústegui (Madrid, 1965) has been involved in the automotive sector for a quarter of a century and has been in charge, as general director, of the Hyundai brand in Spain for nine years.

What does it mean for Hyundai to win this prestigious award, especially when it is not the first time?

Yours is an Award to which we place great value, because it is the most important award of all those awarded in Spain; and, on the other hand, it reflects the great effort that Hyundai has made in the last fifteen years. What's more, in the last fifteen years it is the fifth car of the year that we have won; and, above all, in the last ten, the great effort that Hyundai has made to improve the quality of its products, and more so in the SUV range, which is where we have had the last four car of the year awards. It is seen that it is the strong position that the brand has made in design and new technologies with the case of the Kona with the electric version, the hybrid, mild hybrid and combustion.

At the sales level, how has the Kona resonated with drivers?

Since its launch, the Kona has been, like the previous generation, a super sales success. We believe that next year it should become the best-selling model, a position currently held by the Tucson. But the truth is that it has many qualities to become the best-selling model of 2024, and even more so now with the recognition as a product that will give it having obtained this Car of the Year award, which in some way gives it a very important value in the market.

The goal is to be number 1 in 2024

Yes. Number two for sure because the Kona is currently our second best-selling model; but next year it could become Hyundai's best-selling model. It will be fighting with the Tucson by segment, although the Kona has it more “difficult” since its segment is one of the most competitive. Still, we will try to lead under the banner of this award.

What assets will you use to fight for this first position?

First, due to its electrification offer – it offers three more electrified versions -, plus due to its increase in size, which now makes the Kona a family car; That is, a family SUV with a very modern design that has been based on the 100% electric version. Specifically, the purely electric version was designed first, and based on that version, the combustion versions and so on were developed. It is completely the opposite of what was normally done in previous models: first the combustion version was developed and this was adapted to the electric one. Here it has been done the other way around, which is why it has a clear electric concept with a very excellent aerodynamic coefficient, or in other words, everything has been thought about the efficiency of an electric car that has also been converted to combustion engines. Therefore, in size, design, connectivity and safety, it is a car that, for me, is the best in the segment, without a doubt; and it will be reflected in our sales.

What sales mix do you predict?

Our estimate is that approximately 70% should be hybrid, which is currently the most in demand on the market. Around 7-8% for the electric version; and the rest already combustion and light hybridization.