Nigerian mixed martial arts fighter Israel Adesanya regained the UFC middleweight belt on Sunday after knocking out Brazilian Alex Pereira in the second round at the UFC287 event held in Miami (United States).



​Adesanya (24-2) knew how to suffer to return to the top, recovered at the worst moment, and finished Pereira (7-2) in a movie ending. First, the killing blow; second, the celebration pretending to shoot Pereira; third, the path to the son of his rival and a resounding ‘fainting’; fourth, the end of the celebration.

Brutal KO and controversial celebration

The Nigerian came out faithful to his style, to exchange, and He emerged victorious after stifling the power of the Brazilian.



The first moments were mainly for study and analysis, both knew the weaknesses and strengths of the opponent and neither wanted to rush.

Adesanya changed his guard to try to destabilize Pereira while the Brazilian remained more orderly, cautious and selective in his hitting. ‘Poatan’ tried to reduce the mobility of the former champion. He worked kicking down and hitting Adesanya’s waterline. In contrast, the Nigerian was hiding behind his superlative distance control and his adaptability to keep the fight under control.



In the second chapter, Pereira took a step forward and the storm broke out, the beginning of the end.. He precipitated the action and landed some very significant hands on the Nigerian.

Adesanya already knew his power firsthand, he was able to weather the storm and cool down the lawsuit again, a Russian roulette of blows did not suit him.

In another cascade of blows, after conceding a forceful kick from Pereira,

Adesanya found himself pressed against the fence.

At the moment when he was having the worst and when the Brazilian seemed close to repeating the knockout of the first fight, he took a miraculous right overhand that sealed Pereira’s aspirations.

The Brazilian ended up trying his own medicine. Adesanya finally got over the trauma that Pereira entailed.

Video of the moment: a call to include the KO and the celebration in the books of UFC history.

The final 49 seconds of the Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira fight was like watching something out of a movie.. Where does this rank as far as top KO’S go?#UFC287 pic.twitter.com/8el5i2zmaO —Ty Ross (@TylerDurheim22) April 9, 2023

The Brazilian had been his executioner in his two kick-boxing matches and, with only 8 fights in MMA, he had managed to snatch the middleweight belt from him. Therefore, his last fight has been classified as the ‘KO of revenge’.

