Last year the franchise sonic once again returned to the spotlight, that was due to the arrival of some games like frontiers and also the collection of Origins, but there was also a lot of noise about the second movie. And precisely, a spin off series of knuckles derived from this product, the same about which little information had been given.

Now there are new comments about the start of production of this live action, confirming that Idris Elbe He will give voice to the red character again. For his part, Adam Pally, who played the police officer Wade Whipple in both films, he will return to have a role that will seem to be important, at least that’s what the media mentions.

The program will also feature Edi Patterson (Knives Out), Julian Barratt (The Mighty Boosh), Scott Mescudi (Don’t Look Up) and the comedian ellie taylor in papers. Also included is Rory McCann (who played The Hound in Game of Thrones) and Tika Sumpter, who will reprise his role as Maddie. It is not yet known if sonic will make a cameo

He’s only been training for this his entire life. Production has started on #knucklesthe @SonicMovie spin-off series coming soon to @ParamountPlus! pic.twitter.com/LxZ1PbyqDV — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) April 17, 2023

for what you mention Varietythe production of the series has already begun in Londonwith Jeff Fowler, who directed both films sonic, in the director’s chair for the pilot episode. For its part, the narrative mentions that it will take place before the third film, so it will serve as a bridge for what we will see in theaters in December 2024.

Remember that the movies are available in streaming.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Sonic’s cinematographic future has no turning back, but it’s scary that they release so many products in such a short time, hopefully after the third movie they take the time necessary to create the fourth. Otherwise they could bore the public.