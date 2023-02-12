The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi announced the launch of the Abu Dhabi Education Award in 14 areas to honor and appreciate outstanding achievements in the education sector, regardless of their size. Whether it is simple daily actions, or exceptional achievements, noting that these awards are a tribute to inspiring teachers and distinguished employees who make efforts, innovate, and influence others to advance the educational process.

The department confirmed, on its website, that the award celebrates the high-performance educational programs applied in schools, and the excellence of schools in achieving outstanding results in standardized and international tests, with the aim of highlighting the fruitful teamwork that stands behind the success of students.

The areas of the award include 14 branches for individuals and schools, including the Unknown Hero Award to honor the unknown heroes who leave a deep impact on aspects of school life through a positive impact on the experiences of all students, and the Best Development and Improvement Practices Award to honor schools that have implemented development projects that are highly effective and have a clear impact. Remarkable results, which in turn reflect and enhance student outcomes, and ensure the delivery of quality education, and the Distinguished Teacher Award celebrates the vital role played by enthusiastic and dedicated teachers who make all the difference in the classroom.

The rest of the areas include the Best Arabic Language Program award to honor the most attractive and influential programs in improving Arabic language reading and writing skills, the Best Principal of the Year award to recognize the exceptional leadership and management skills possessed by school principals, and the Best Reading Program award to honor the best and most influential school reading program designed to improve Reading skills and encouraging students to adopt and relate to reading.

The areas of the award also include the Best Practices of Inclusive Education Award to celebrate outstanding achievements in the practices of inclusion of students of determination, the Best Practices of Parental Engagement Award to honor schools that invest in developing parental involvement initiatives, and the Best Program Award for Student Wellbeing, awarded to the best school program or initiative. Most Influential in Improving Student Health and Well-Being, Best Professional Development Program Award to honor schools that invest in outstanding professional development programs for their leaders and teachers, Outstanding Achievement in Standardized Testing, and Outstanding Achievement in Standardized Testing.

The department indicated that all public and private schools and schools of educational partnerships can submit applications for participation in the Abu Dhabi Educational Awards, and schools can nominate one person for one award each year, as the awards will be awarded according to categories, and they are awarded to the school or to individuals working in schools with outstanding achievements, or for the programs applied in, and the winners in each category will receive cash prizes.

The department stated that submitting applications for candidacy continues until next March 17, while the evaluation will take place from March 20 to April 11, and results will be verified during the period from April 12 to May 12, 2023, while the winners will be announced during the Abu Dhabi Education Awards ceremony that will be held. in May 2023.

The awards are a tribute to inspiring teachers.