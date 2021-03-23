The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai today (Tuesday) launched a guide to help parents of students of determination choose appropriate private schools for their children that are capable of providing high-quality educational services to meet their individual needs and help them discover their fullest potentials and upgrade their capabilities to achieve their aspirations for a successful life and a promising future. .

The guide coincides with the directions of the “National Policy for Empowering People of Determination”, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of building an inclusive society free of barriers and obstacles, and the “My Community … A Place for Everyone” initiative, which It was launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, with the aim of maximizing the participation of people of determination in society and removing all obstacles that may hinder their positive engagement in their social environment. Determination, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to achieve the objectives of the Dubai Strategic Plan for Dubai to be a pioneer in granting people of determination all their rights.

The guide defines 6 steps for the guardian to draw a clear path to ensure that his son or daughter of people of determination receives high-quality education, and includes the search for an inclusive school suitable for his / her son, including the characteristics of the inclusive school in the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to the assessments and procedures for admission to the school, etc. This is followed by identifying the obstacles and learning difficulties that the student may face, allowing the school to prepare the necessary plans to provide the necessary educational services and activities, in addition to specifying the responsibilities of the guardian in supporting his son / daughter’s educational career in partnership with the school.

Executive Director of the School Inspection Authority at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, Fatima Ibrahim Al-Raheef, said: “This guide comes as an extension of the authority’s continuous action plan to promote the process of inclusive education in Dubai’s educational institutions, which began with the launch of the“ Inclusive Education Policy Framework in Dubai ”in the year. 2017 AD, aiming to implement this education in all educational institutions in the emirate, in addition to launching a directive for inclusive education in Dubai schools last year, which in turn set out 6 mandatory main requirements that all private schools in Dubai must follow to enable students of determination to achieve their fullest potential within a school environment Inclusive, ensuring that every student can easily obtain a high-quality education that meets all his needs and aspirations. “

Al-Raheef pointed out that ensuring the implementation of inclusive education in all educational institutions in Dubai is in line with its objectives to be a friendly city for people with disabilities, based on the national policy for empowering people of determination in the United Arab Emirates, the initiative “My Community … A City for All”, and the Dubai Strategy for Disability. 2020 ‘.

The Executive Director of the School Inspection Authority at the Knowledge Authority indicated that the guide for parents, which is currently available on the authority’s website, provides support information for parents to choose the appropriate private school for their children within a list of various options, and also promotes ensuring the achievement of the principle of justice and fairness among all students with regard to support plans. And the individual support that every male and female students need, and enabling them to obtain high-quality education that enriches students’ skills, both academically and personally. “

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority undertakes all the processes related to following up on the commitment of all private schools in Dubai to apply all standards approved in the framework of the inclusive education policy in Dubai and to follow up on their actual effects on all students, especially students of determination.

These processes include monitoring the quality of services and activities directed at students of determination and the quality of their educational outcomes through the framework of school monitoring and evaluation standards in the United Arab Emirates, and monitoring the levels of private schools ’compliance with the stipulated standards, and the approved laws and regulations.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

