The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai revealed the general results of school evaluation and oversight in 209 private schools in Dubai, coinciding with the end of the current cycle of school oversight for the academic year 2023-2024, where 23 private schools achieved “outstanding” performance quality, while 48 schools were classified as “Very good”, 85 schools were “good”, and 51 schools were in the “acceptable” category, while two schools were classified in the “poor” category, while no private school in Dubai was classified in the “very weak” category.

The results also revealed that 81% of private school students in Dubai received an education in the “good” category or better during the current academic year 2023-2024, compared to 77% last academic year, with approximately 49,500 students currently benefiting from the improved performance of their schools, which achieved A pioneering progress in the quality of its performance in the current academic year, according to the results of school inspection in 209 private schools that receive approximately 360,000 male and female students, including 10 new private schools that were subject to school inspection processes for the first time during the current academic year.

Ambitious goals

On this occasion, Her Excellency Aisha Abdullah Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, expressed her gratitude to the private school community in Dubai, school leaders, teachers, and parents, for their role in enriching the teaching and learning experience for students and meeting their needs, as well as their contributions together to make quality… Education in Dubai is among the top 10 cities in the world, indicating the aspiration to achieve more positive results and redouble efforts to increase the number of students who receive good or better education, and provide more qualitative educational opportunities for students in Dubai.

Her Excellency said: “The pioneering improvement achieved by private schools in Dubai reveals the extent of private schools’ commitment to providing high-quality educational opportunities for students, as the results of international assessments clearly indicate that private schools in Dubai are among the best performing schools in the world, as private schools rank It ranked sixth in the world according to the results of the International Study for Measuring Reading Skills (PIRLS 2021). It was also ranked among the top ten in the world in mathematics and science in the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS), in addition to being among the 14 best places in the world in the Program for International Student Assessment ( PISA 2022), which in turn reflects the competitiveness of education in Dubai as an international destination for high-quality education, and contributes to strengthening its position as an ideal destination for distinguished education based on the vision of the wise leadership, and in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

Various options

For her part, Fatima Ibrahim Belraheef, Executive Director of the School Inspection Bureau at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, said: “Private schools continue their efforts to raise the quality of their overall performance and achieve improvement in various aspects of their work, which reflects the commitment of school leaders and teachers to provide high-quality education for our students of all ages.” The educational curricula applied in private schools in Dubai, with active and positive participation with parents.”

Education quality indicators

According to the results of school inspection in private schools in Dubai in its current session for the academic year 2023-2024, 90% of private schools have achieved significant improvements in many quality indicators. The results also revealed that 67% of these improvements were related to student outcomes, and 26% of them were in Aspects related to the educational activities and services provided by the school, while 7% of these improvements were related to indicators of the quality of school leadership.

In the same context, more than 26 schools have achieved remarkable progress in the quality of their overall performance compared to the last academic year 2022-2023, as these schools improved the quality of their performance within the various classification categories, while 3 private schools witnessed a decline in the quality of their performance compared to the last academic year.

Arabic language and Islamic education

In a related context, many Dubai schools were able to raise the level of academic progress for students in the Arabic language subject for native speakers, as 64% of the schools obtained a good or better rating, compared to 52% last year, and 77% of the schools obtained a A good or better evaluation in Islamic education, compared to 68% in the academic year 2022-2023.

Quality of life

The current academic year witnessed a focus during school inspection operations – for the second year in a row – on the extent to which private schools in Dubai integrate the quality of life of their students into their policies and curricula, as the results indicate that quality of life services and activities in 83% of these schools are in the “good” category. Or better.

Education services for people of determination

In addition, the current school inspection session for the current academic year has shown that private schools are seeking to improve the quality of their services and educational activities directed to students of determination, as results indicate that 76% of private schools provide students of determination with good or better educational services and activities, compared to 73%. % in the last academic year 2022-2023.

Emirati students

According to school inspection results, 73% of Emirati students in private schools are receiving a “good” or better education this academic year, compared to 26% during the 2008-2009 academic year, which was the academic year that witnessed the first round of school inspection in Dubai.

Individual reports

Parents of students in Dubai receive individual reports – designed specifically for them – that include all the information that allows them to build a clear picture of the quality of education in their children’s schools, starting with the quality of teaching and the quality of teaching and learning processes and ending with the quality of their children’s lives at school, where parents can view These reports can be accessed through the educational institutions search service, which is available on the website of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority and its application on smart phones.

Submit quality assurance requests

In support of the teaching and learning process for students, and to consolidate the process of continuous development and improvement that schools are keen on, allowing them the opportunity to bring about the desired change during the coming period, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai confirmed that full school oversight processes will not be applied to all private schools in Dubai this academic year. Next year 2024-2025, with the exception of the new private schools that will complete their third operational year in the next academic year 2024-2025, while the School Inspection Bureau will continue to carry out visits to private schools during the coming year to focus on specific aspects of their work according to the priorities of their development plans, and communication will be made with the leaders. School staff to inform them of the plans and priorities of the next phase of quality assurance. Private schools can submit a request to implement full school inspection during the next academic year to the School Inspection Authority in Dubai, provided that these applications are subject to review and approval by the Authority.

Indicators and numbers

• 209 private schools were subject to school inspection for the 2023-2024 academic year.

• 10 new private schools were subject to school inspection processes for the first time this academic year.

• 19,782 classroom visits carried out by educational evaluators.

• 4,407 hours of dialogue and discussion with students, parents, and school leaders.

• 81% of private school students receive education quality in the category of “good” or better.

• Quality of life services and activities in 83% of private schools in Dubai are in the “good” or better category.

