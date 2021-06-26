Welcome to this blog
Saturday 26 June 2021
21.00
Italy
Italy
–
Austria
In this blog keeps NRC the news around the European Football Championship. Today the Danish supporters come to Amsterdam to support their national team in the eighth final against Wales. Italy will play outside Rome for the first time during this tournament, at Wembley in London, the team of national coach Roberto Mancini will take on Austria.
- Wales has survived the group stage of the European Championship for the second consecutive time. In 2016 in France, the Welshmen, as a debutant, even made it to the semi-finals and the squad could reach that far again this time around. Denmark, who narrowly qualified for the round of 16 by a 4-1 win in the last group match over Russia, is an opponent Wales should be able to face. But the same applies the other way around. The Danes still have to do without their playmaker Christian Eriksen, but 20-year-old Mikkel Damsgaard is a new eye-catcher. The winner of this game will play next Saturday in Baku in the quarterfinals against the Netherlands or the Czech Republic.
- Italy has been unbeaten for thirty games in a row, equaling the Italian record from the 1935-1939 period. In the group stage, the Italians won three times and kept ‘zero’ three times. The last goal for the Italians has been a while ago; Donny van de Beek scored the 1-1 for the Dutch national team on 14 October 2020 in a match for the Nations League. Austria made little impression in Group C, in which it finished second but had no chance against the Orange (0-2). It is the first time that the Austrians are in the knockout phase.
