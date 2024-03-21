Three weeks before the start of bellseverything indicates that the candidate of the “Strength and Heart for Mexico” Front, Xóchitl Gálvez is knocked outthere is not a single survey that gives her an advantage, all serious consulting companies put her more than 24 points below the standard bearer of Brunette, Claudia Sheinbaum.

At the start of the Consulta Mitofsky campaigns revealed that Claudia Sheinbaum he led with 51.5 percent of the preferences; followed by Xochitl Galvez with 27.8 percent; and with a downward trend, Jorge Álvarez Máynez with 5.1 percent. Then the undecided would be 15.6 percent. With this the choice would be almost defined.

It is definitely very broad advantagebut we believe that the blow that sent Xochitl Galvez was the last Reform survey, not only because Claudia Shienbaum is in first place with 58 percent of the preferences, but because of what it represents since it is a medium that is perceived as opposed to the president and the 4T.

The perception is that if the Reforma survey is not closed it is not in any other, we are talking about serious and prestigious firms. So it was a blow that shook the entire Xóchitl Gálvez campaign and put them on the canvas to listen to the referee's security account. The big question is whether he will be able to get up and continue or he will collapse.

The most serious thing for the “Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México” Front is that the knockout of Xóchitl Gálvez could have a chain effect and reach the states, so when the presidential candidate of the PAN, PRI and PRD asks the parties not to They leave her alone because the situation is very difficult.

Another symptom of desperation that was noticed by the presidential candidate,

Imagine! Xóchitl goes to his house and tells the businessmen to get down and even asks them to stop working on their businesses to campaign, undoubtedly a symptom of desperation. In the end it is not only a claim, it is also a desperate cry for help, because she feels alone and her boat is adrift.

In our analysis we see that the businessmen could be seeing the presidential campaign lost and will focus their batteries and resources against Morena's “Plan C”, so everything points to the elections to the federal deputies and Senate, wanting to avoid a qualified majority, there there would be the real fight.

If the scenario we propose is confirmed, then Xóchitl Gálvez, even if he gets up before the referee's safety count ends, would lose by technical knockout. There are plenty of stories like this, we give him names, Josefina Vázquez Mota and six years ago José Antonio Meade. There is still time left in the campaign and many more stories to tell, it will be interesting, so pay attention.

