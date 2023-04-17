Disappointment, not resignation, was painted on Simone Inzaghi’s face on Saturday evening after the defeat against Monza. The boos at San Siro embittered him, but less so than the team’s result, a knockout that he considers undeserved given how the match developed. Only those who don’t know him can think that the Piacenza coach is “resigned” to his fate, that he won’t try everything to get the shaky Inter back on its feet in the league version by qualifying for the next Champions League and trying to surprise everyone in the two cups in which it is running. He doesn’t consider the season to be thrown away at all and he won’t be the one to throw it away. Indeed, he will defend his work to the end (especially the one in Europe: Spalletti and Conte, his predecessors, have done worse) pursuing the dream called the Champions League without forgetting, however, that the minimum result for the club is fourth place. Yesterday in Appiano Gentile he was already thinking about how to rearrange the team for Wednesday. How to recharge the batteries of morale in view of the umpteenth in or out of the season. He is convinced that in the fourth leg against Benfica at Inter his legs will not tremble with fear, that the group will react as happened in Porto. Even then the Nerazzurri were returning from an unexpected defeat, the 2-1 one in La Spezia, and in the pit of Dragao they managed to defend the 1-0 of the first leg. He is sure that his friends will not betray him. Not this time. Not in an inside or outside match in which everyone plays a lot. Rumors about his future are ignored. He knows they’re part of the game and that he can still change his fate anyway.

HISTORY TO REPEAT

—

Inzaghi is aware of his team’s limitations in maintaining a certain consistency of performance between Serie A and the cups. Last year these ups and downs were less frequent, perhaps because being in the fight for a great goal like the Scudetto “forced” everyone to keep their heads on the piece. In every race, including the easiest ones on paper. There was also a difficult moment in 2021-22, but it arose more from injuries (simultaneous knockout of two key elements such as Brozovic and De Vrij in a February-March full of big matches) than from a collective decline. This year the story is different: lost contact with leaders Napoli, it is as if many in the locker room had diverted their attention to the cups, starting to think that qualification for the Champions League would come… automatically. And so there were the slips in the series against weaker opponents such as Empoli, Bologna, Spezia, Fiorentina and Monza. Does it have to do with Inzaghi’s difficulties in keeping everyone on track? In part yes but, when he has lost, the team has often done so after having missed an incredible amount of goals. Translated: he played (maybe not always brilliantly) and created a lot. He has not suffered passively. The data on the physical strength of the squad, despite the close commitments, are discrete. All this despite the fact that many players with an uncertain future (when their contract expires or on loan) don’t have their heads free from thoughts. That’s why the Emilian coach believes it’s still possible to straighten out the season. Starting from Wednesday evening when you have to fly to the semifinals of the Champions League. As a footballer, Inzaghi won a Scudetto in a comeback over Juventus: Lazio in 1999-2000 were 5 points behind with 4 games to go (previously, however, they had also been -9) and triumphed in the last round. This time for Simone the goal can be even more ambitious. Even historic. He believes in it and is convinced that all of Inter will follow him in the double assault on the Champions League: qualification to be conquered in the last 8 days of Serie A and the trophy which will be awarded on 10 June in Istanbul.