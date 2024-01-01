The 4-year-old niece of actress Erçel from “Knock on My Door” was cured of cancer

The four-year-old niece of the star of the Turkish TV series “Knock on My Door” Hande Erçel was cured of cancer. Writes about this Starhit.

Doctors discovered a malignant tumor in Aileen Mavi in ​​March 2022. Her parents went to the hospital when they noticed her stomach was swollen. Doctors immediately began treatment. On New Year's Day, the girl's parents announced on social networks that they managed to cope with the disease.

The sister of the series actress posted a video on social networks of her husband holding her daughter in his arms and ringing the bell with her. Traditionally, in cancer centers, patients notify everyone about their recovery in order to encourage other patients.

Earlier, Turkish actress Hande Erçel outraged fans with her new image in the photo. The 30-year-old star of the series “Knock on My Door” posted a series of shots in which she appeared with a new hairstyle. Thus, the celebrity demonstrated her hairstyle with long red hair curled into large curls.