

Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Sharjah succeeded in keeping its net clean, for the fourth consecutive match, in various competitions against Shabab Al-Ahly, after they tied without goals, within the “14th round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”.

Despite this, the “Forsan” came out with a “point” that made it ahead of the “King” in the ranking table, and imposed a negative number on Sharjah, by not winning at home for the fifth consecutive match, for the first time since the 2014-2015 season.

In four previous matches, including three league meetings “270 minutes”, and a match in the President’s Cup last year, it went to extra time “120 minutes”, in which Sharjah excelled with a penalty shootout, Al-Ahly youth was unable to shake the net of its opponent, as it lost Two matches in the league with the goal of last season, two goals at the beginning of last season, and a draw in yesterday’s meeting, “Friday.” Despite this, given the circumstances of absences that reached a large number of players, he came out with an important moral gain, after he won the title of “Winter Champion” from Sharjah in particular. in the last round.

Al-Ahly youth received a boost with the return of its Syrian striker Omar Khirbin, who participated as a substitute in the second half, and appeared for the last time in the tenth round in front of Al-Nasr, in addition to the young elements proving their readiness, under the leadership of coach Leonardo Jardim.

For his part, Cosmin Olario, coach of Sharjah, knew how to once again present his team’s papers as the strongest defense this season by receiving only 10 goals, after “14 rounds” had passed, but the team for the second match in a row is still looking for the sniper who scores the goals.

Leonardo Jardim, Al-Ahly youth coach, believes that the match came against a team nominated to compete for the title, so getting out with a “point” from his stadium is considered a win, and he stressed that his team always plays in order to win in all matches, and said: In football it does not matter. Playing on your home ground or the opponent’s court, all teams must be faced with the same focus and desire.

In response to the failure to conclude contracts in the winter transfer market, he said: I am not the one who talks about contracts, and the current players apply the way we play during training to the fullest.

As for Cosmin, Sharjah coach, the match was competitive and witnessed a great effort from the two teams on the field.

He added: We had chances to score, but we missed them. From my point of view, the result is fair, and we must not forget that we met a very good team, and it is characterized by the rapid transition from defensive to offensive, and we must continue to work on some things to develop our levels.

