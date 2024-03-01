Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

Shabab Al-Ahly succeeded in returning from Khor Fakkan with a “full mark”, after defeating the “Eagles” 3-0. The goals were scored by the “substitutes” Yuri Cesar “two goals” in the 74th and 77th minutes, and Moanis Dabour in the 83rd minute, bringing the “Knights” to “ “Point 30” is in third place, behind Al Wasl “the leader” and Al Ain “the runner-up,” with “deferred” remaining for it, while “Eagles”’s balance is frozen at “point 17.”

The first half witnessed the expulsion of Khor Fakkan defender Adel Sabeel in the third minute, following a joint game with Ahmed Jamil, the Shabab Al-Ahly player, and the “substitute” Youri Cesar succeeded in scoring two goals within two minutes, making it his first “double” and his fifth goal in the tournament, and Mo’nis Dabour added The third goal in the 83rd minute.