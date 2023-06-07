The Knights of Culiacán they did not take advantage of the locality and were defeated by a bulky score of 79-106 by the Jalisco starsin the third game of the semifinal series of the 2023 campaign of the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit (cibacopa).

With this, the Jalisco team is up in the series 2-1. The cabs they will have to win tomorrow Wednesday so as not to be against the wall, in a duel that will also take place at the Sports Center Juan S. Millan from the Sinaloa capital.

to the team of stars Playing on the road did not weigh on him and they prevailed in all four periods. The current champions of the circuit took the first quarter by a score of 16-19, while in the second period they prevailed 26-32 to go to halftime with the score in favor 42-51.

Things did not change for the third period, as the stars they took it by a score of 16-21, while the last period was largely dominated by the visit 21-34.

Shamorie Ponds led the offensive stars with 23 points, followed by Aaron Michael Valdes with 18. For their part, the Gentlemen they had an inspired Teyvion Kirk which contributed 29 units, followed by Johnny Hughes III with 17 points and 9 rebounds.

The series resumes this Wednesday in the Sinaloan capital, when Gentlemen be local again in the fourth game of the tie. The appointment is sharp at 8:15 p.m.