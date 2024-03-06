The team of Knights of Culiacán had its second defeat in a row after falling tonight by a score of 88-78 against the Tijuana Zonkeysin the first game of the series to take place in the Juan S. Millán Sports Center from the capital of Sinaloa.

The Culichi squad now leaves its record at one win and two losses in the 2024 season of the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit (CIBACOPA).

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

It will be this Wednesday when Gentlemen and Zonkeys They face each other again in the capital of Sinaloa, in the second and last game of the series. The duel will begin at 8:15 p.m. Sinaloa.

The Cabs They wanted to recover from the disaster suffered last Saturday in Mazatlanwhere they fell before Deer in the second of the inaugural series, but they couldn't last night against some Zonkeys that continue with a perfect pace in the season, with a third of victories and zero defeats. The Tijuana residents took a considerable lead from the first quarter, which they took by a score of 26-14.

The second period went to Caballeros at 25-23 to go to halftime with a 49-39 favorable score for the visit. The Zonkeys They did not want surprises of a possible comeback and that is why in the third period they headed towards victory by taking the fourth 27-22. The Culichis made the score more decent by taking the fourth quarter 17-12 to leave final figures of 88-78.

For the Zonkeys the player highlighted Cameron Mitchell, who scored 28 points. They followed Joshua Webster with 17 points and thirteen assists, and Arinze Childom with 16 units.

By Gentlemen The best scorers were the Colombian Soren de Luque and the American Carson Newsome with 16 units. Nick Waddell followed him with 13 points and Marcus Tarrance with 12.