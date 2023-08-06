The live action ‘The Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya – the beginning’, based on the famous anime and manga released at the end of the 80s, ‘The Knights of the Zodiac’, has not had the expected reception from fans of the franchise. To date, it has generated very low numbers at the box office and, therefore, millions in losses for sony and Toei Animationstudios in charge of the anime adaptation directed by Kozo Morishita and Kazuhito Kikuchi.

How much did ‘The Knights of the Zodiac’ gross worldwide?

The film, which was directed by Thomas BaginskiPolish director and screenwriter who participated in the production team of the Netflix series, ‘The witcher’, raised a total of $7.46 million Worldwide; that is to say, more than 52 million below its initial budget, which was 60 million dollars.

Mackenyu was in charge of interpreting Seiya, the protagonist of the anime. Photo: Composition LR/Sony Pictures/Toei Animation

Of its box office total, US$1.1 million was collected in North America; US$4.36 million was obtained in Central and South America; US$1.14 million in Europe; and just US$861,880 in Japan. This is how the figures from the latest financial report from Toei Animation, one of the companies in charge of the film, are detailed.

What did the critics say about ‘The Knights of the Zodiac’?

In addition to its very low box office collection, criticism of the live action, which premiered on April 27 in theaters in Peru, justified the large losses caused. Proof of this is what is exposed in specialized pages such as IMDbin which he was given a rating of 4.3 out of 10; even, there was a great consensus in affirming that the tapes based on animes are usually resounding failures.

On the other hand, in Rotten Tomatoes‘The Knights of the Zodiac’ got a poor rating from 22% out of 100%which was won, according to critics, due to the low quality of its script, which was described as “tremendously simple and presented in the most complex way possible.”

This is the cast of ‘The Knights of the Zodiac’

Mackenyu as Seiya

Madison Iseman as Athena

Sean Bean as Alman Kido

Famke Janssen as Guraad

Mark Dacascos as Mylock

Nick Stahl as Cassius

Diego Tinoco as Ikki

David Torok as Jaki the Beast

Caitlin Hutson as Marin de Aguila.

