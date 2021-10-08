Author Masami Kurumada has disseminated some curiosities of the mythology of Saint Seiya: The Knights of the Zodiac here and there, some more or less evident while others even to be taken with pliers. A question that is never entirely clear, however, is the nationality of the protagonists of the story.

Among the various clues scattered on the net there are a couple that have made it possible to give a chronology to the events of Saint Seiya, a plot that between past and present follows a 241-year timeline. However, unlike the other Knights scattered throughout the plot, identifying the nationalities of the protagonists is easier since the author has mentioned at least some details to help readers understand the biography of their favorites.

As far as we know, therefore, of the 5 main characters only 4 are of Japanese origin and they are: Phoenix, Andromeda, Pegasus and Sirio. The question is however different for Crystal who, unlike his friends, was born in Kohoutek, an original village located in Siberia. In fact, from some information available on Saint Seiya Omega, the other Bronze Knights are also of Japanese origin.

And you, on the other hand, did you know this curiosity?