Are you ready to awaken your cosmos? With a poster recently released on the net, it was announced that SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiacthe live action film based on the famous series of Masami Kurumadawill arrive in Italian cinemas on 26, 27 And June 28 with the classic name The Zodiac Knights.

We will therefore have to hurry to be able to see it, given the only three Italian dates made available by the distributor Eagle Pictures. Although the franchise in our area is one of the best known and loved by people of all ages, it almost seems that there is little confidence in the distribution of the film, keeping it almost to the bare minimum.

In addition to the poster, a brand new trailer has also arrived on the net, which continues to offer some general excerpts from the film, focusing mainly on the more “effect” scenes.

Source: Eagle Pictures