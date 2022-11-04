The Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya Final Edition – Review

It finally debuts in Italy THE KNIGHTS OF THE ZODIAC – SAINT SEIYA FINAL EDITIONnew and captivating edition of the immortal signed shonen manga Masami Kurumadaa work of enormous importance for us Italians who grew up on bread and Pegasus lightning.

Goddess Athena is reborn. At the great temple, the twelve warriors Gold Saint they met under the call of the Great Priestwhich not only warns them that the war against Hades it is not very far off, but also that it will shortly designate its successor. Displeased by the choice, Sagathe golden saint of the twins footsteps subjugated by the evil that resides in his heart, decides to take out the Great Priest and take his place, also choosing to eliminate the reincarnation of Athena to dominate the earth. Aiolos, gold saint of the Sagittarius with a pure soul, discovers the ambitions of Saga and decides to take little Athena and escape, but to be able to give salvation to the entity to which he has sworn allegiance he will have to pass through the twelve houses, inhabited by the other knights gold. Alas, the price for the baby girl’s salvation was Aiolos’ own life.

Saori Kido, this is the name of the reincarnation of the Goddess once taken into custody and placed in safety, she will grow up in a wealthy family that is well aware of her true identity. To offer her the right protection, in view of what her destiny will bring, one hundred children are sent around the world in order to become Saint and obtain the Cloth, but to succeed they will have to awaken their own cosmos, a core of energy that these young people contain within them. Of a hundred, only ten have managed to become valiant warriors and return to Japan to participate in the Galactic War.

Original title: SAINT SEIYA FINAL EDITION

English title: THE KNIGHTS OF THE ZODIAC – SAINT SEIYA FINAL EDITION

Japanese release: 2021

Italian release: October 28, 2022

Number of volumes: 1 (in progress)

Publishing house: Star Comics

Genre: action, great

History and Drawings: Masami Kurumada

Format: 12.8 × 18, b / w, dust jacket

Number of pages: 264

The very young Seiya is the protagonist of this story, a boy sent to Greece at an early age to be able to awaken his own Cosmos and get the Cloth by Pegasus. It will not be easy for him to succeed, but after many efforts and having overcome so many dangers he will be able to get hold of the much agonized armor. But his problems are far from over!

Unlike other peers sent on missions around the world, Seiya has never been a big “fan” of Saori, given the spoiled behavior that the girl used to have, nor of the organization she belongs to, complicit in having him. separated from his sister in order to send him to become Saint. Precisely for this reason, as soon as he returns to Japan, the young man will let himself go in a bombastic refusal to participate in the Galactic War, but will somehow find himself “forced” to do so if he wants to be able to find his sister, who has long since disappeared.

However, what begins as a simple tournament, an element often present in battle shonen, ends up becoming a massive adventure aimed at preventing any enemy force from taking out Saori, reincarnation of the Goddess Athena, and thus have the world in hand. And this will by no means be an easy task for Seiya the others Bronze SaintKnights belonging to the lowest rank who will have to try most of the time to confront entities well above their abilities.

For us Italians Saint Seiyabetter known by the title The Zodiac Knights, is one of those must series that everyone knows, for better or worse, who have seen, read or even just heard of it at least once in their life. One of those particular manga with a shonen target that, although it can be thought more akin to a male audience, is in the hearts of fans of all kinds.

The adventures of Seiya, Bronze Saint of Pegasus, begin with a style of drawing quite immature compared to what those who have mainly followed the anime might expect, a style that the master Masami Kurumada it then went on to improve over time and the work itself. There are also some fundamental elements at the base of the series, that is the cloth, whose first versions differ almost totally between manga and anime. Precisely for this reason, if you approach the comics counterpart for the first time only after having seen the animated series, on some elements you can find yourself a moment displaced, although the general formula, the substance, is always the same.

THE KNIGHTS OF THE ZODIAC – SAINT SEIYA FINAL EDITION it does not start its own narration in the traditional way, as the very first tankobon editions and the Perfect Editionbut he starts to tell us this mythical legend right from the beginning of everything, that is from theEpisode 0, of the special chapters that the author published in 2017 on the Japanese magazine Champion RED, and which explain in more depth as possible the events of the “night of deceptions”, or the rebirth of Saori as the reincarnation of Athena and the sacrifice of Aiolos, Gold Saint of Sagittarius, to guarantee her salvation, an element that gives this “final” edition more content than those previously published. Having passed years since the last publication in Italy of the adventures of the Bronze Saint, it was also well thought of proposing a new adaptation of the dialogueswhich, however good they are, are alas not perfect and see the presence of some small errors, such as some Gold Saint names wrong (detail that hopefully can be revised and corrected in the actual appearance during the twelve house saga). There are also no color pageswhich the Perfect Edition instead proposed in the first four or five pages.

Valid edition to re-propose the historic shonen signed Masami Kurumada

It presents the Episode 0 part, collected for the first time in volume Some small inaccuracies on the names of some characters

In Japan it seems to have stopped for a while. Will she be able to continue it?