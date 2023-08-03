Anime adaptations to live-action movies have gained infamous fame for their lack of success, and clear and remembered examples such as dragonball They are irrefutable proof of this. A more recent case was the disastrous attempt to Netflix with Death Notefollowed by the cancellation of the series based on cowboy bebop. Yet another blow to the fans and to Toei Animation was the new attempt to carry Knights of the Zodiac to popularity, especially in the United States.

The film titled The Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya – The Beginning, received negative reviews from its first screenings, and its 5% Rotten Tomatoes rating was a clear sign of widespread discontent. The expectations of Toei Animation They were high, but unfortunately the film failed to connect with the public or with the fans of the series.

The losses resulting from this adaptation were abysmal. During your financial report, Toei Animation revealed that the film only grossed $1.1 million in North America, $4.36 million in Central and South America, $1.1 million in Europe, and just $861,000 in Japan. Adding up these numbers, the worldwide box office reached $7.46 million. This represented a blow to the studio, considering that the budget to create the film was 60 million dollars, not including promotional and advertising expenses.

Toei Animation attributed this situation to the fact that the film was released very close to other flashy blockbusters, such as Super Mario Bros. and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which probably affected its ability to attract the public.

In case of The Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya – The Beginning is one more example of how anime adaptations to live-action movies can be risky and lead to significant losses. The studies must take into account the importance of maintaining the essence and quality of the original series, as well as avoiding release dates close to other more striking productions. Although there are some successful exceptions, such as Alita: Battle Angelthese adaptations remain difficult terrain to conquer.

Via: levelup

Editor’s note: No Toei, the problem wasn’t that you released the crap next to more flashy movies, the problem is that you changed the story, the effects are horrible, you’re targeting an audience that has rejected the series for years and disappointing the loyal fans who Saint Seiya Has always had.