The fans who have followed this remake of Knights of the Zodiac You will already know what we can see this season. The last one left us at Scorpion’s house where Seiya was fighting Milo. However, we did not see the conclusion of that battle.

With this in mind it is likely that the remake will continue with the remaining fights of the golden knights. These would be those of Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces. Furthermore, due to the arrangement of previous seasons, this may be the last one for the sanctuary. So we could see the battle against the great patriarch.

It does not yet have an exact release date but it was announced that Crunchyroll will be in charge of distributing the anime in America. So if you are subscribed to this streaming service you just have to wait to enjoy it. What are you most excited to see in this new season of Knights of the Zodiac?

Where can I watch the previous seasons of the Knights of the Zodiac remake?

If you want to catch up or just want to relive this anime before its new season, you can do so. The first season is available on Netflix and has 12 episodes which reach the moment when an arrow pierces Saori.

Source: Toei Animation

The second season of the remake of Knights of the Zodiac It was available on Crunchyroll. However, at the moment it is not in the catalogue, but it is most likely that they will return it before the premiere of the third season. So you have to be attentive. Will you see it?

