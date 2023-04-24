JUAN F. ROBLES CARAVACA OF THE CROSS Monday, April 24, 2023, 07:13



The group of Knights of Saint George of Alfama has ceded to the Brotherhood of the Vera Cruz a silver cross – silver reliquary dating from the 17th century for the Museum of Sacred Art. One of the museum’s dependencies welcomed the signing of the transfer document for this piece, which will become part of the museum’s collection and which is already on display in an urn in the Goldsmith and Painting Room. The president of the Knights of Saint George, Antonio López, and the older brother of the Brotherhood of Vera Cruz, Luis Melgarejo; they signed the temporary transfer agreement in the presence of the mayor of Caravaca, José Francisco García, and the director of the museums, Indalecio Pozo, who gave a description of the piece.

Melgarejo thanked the assignment and commented that “thanks to this gesture, the heritage around the Holy Cross that Caravaqueños and visitors can enjoy is increased. This Cross comes to add to the important donations made during the last two years: the collection of crosses and objects related to the Cross of Caravaca by Antonio Celdrán; the reliquary Cross of 1662 ceded by Caridad Melgarejo; the recent donation of the ‘bargueño de la Cruz’ by the Alcázar family and from today this Reliquary Cross thanks to the Knights of Saint George».

The president of San Jorge declared that “providence has seen fit to put in our path this symbol that brings together our feelings and beliefs.” Likewise, he assured that after learning of the existence of the piece and the possibility of acquiring it, they made the decision to do so and later transfer it to the museum for the delight of Caravaqueños and visitors »

During his speech, the mayor stressed that this patronage work highlights that the fabric of our festivities plays an important role throughout the year with the social and patrimonial life of Caravaca.

A reliquary cross of caravaqueña invoice

According to Pozo, it is a reliquary Cross of Caravaca with a double openwork leaf and a couple of angels dressed in wide skirts, made of silver and gilt silver; It has a ring and presents on the main front and in silver gilt, the inscription INRI and an image of the Crucified with a cloth of purity to his right, while in the lower part an image of the Immaculate Conception is represented in a praying attitude arranged on a crescent and a mound with a skull representing Golgotha. “This type of openwork pieces that were made in Caravaca to house relics were in great demand throughout Europe,” explained Pozo.