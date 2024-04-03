The Knights of Culiacán They started their series against the left foot Pioneers of Los Mochisbecause they fell tonight by a score of 93-78 at the Juan S. Millán Sports Center in the capital of Sinaloa.

This meant the thirteenth defeat of the Gentlemen in fifteen games of the 2024 season of the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit (CIBACOPA). The Cabs dropped to last place in the general standings after the defeat.

The Gentlemen They started with everything in the match against the Mochitecos, as they took the first quarter by a score of 23-19. However, those from the north of the state of Sinaloa They turned the score around by taking the second period 22-16, to leave with a 41-39 lead at the halftime break.

The Mochitecos also took the third quarter by a score of 25-23 to reach the final quarter with a four-point lead. The closing of the match was totally loaded for the visiting side, as the Pioneers They took the last period 27-16 to put final figures of 93-78.

The Gentlemen had in Delano Demetrius Spencer his best scorer, as he finished with 21 points, followed by Maliek Azziek White with 20 points. The Colombian Michael Jackson Wright contributed 14 points for the culichi cause, while Nick Waddell he scored eight points.

For its part, the set of Pioneers of Los Mochis had to Jordan Michael Allen his best scorer with 31 points, in addition to five rebounds and two assists. They followed Qiydar Akil Davis with 20 points, Raphiael Rashad Putney with 15 and Nigel Hawkins with 5.

With the defeat, the Knights of Culiacán They were left with a record of two wins and thirteen losses in the season, occupying the tenth and last place in the general standings by combining a victory of Friars of Guasave.

For its part, Pioneers He remained in eighth position with a record of six wins and nine losses. This Wednesday the second of the series will be played at 8:15 p.m. in the capital of Sinaloa.