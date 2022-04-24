Mounir Rahouma (Dubai)

Four clubs booked qualification tickets to the round of 16 of the AFC Champions League, before the last round of the group stage, namely Al Hilal Saudi from Group One, Al Shabab Saudi from Group Two, Foolad Khuzestan from Group C, and Al Duhail Qatar from Group D. The fifth group reveals its secrets, and the decision is postponed to the sixth round.

On the other hand, 9 teams called the continental championship early, and before the conclusion of the first round, including the Emirati football ambassadors Sharjah and Al Jazeera, where their participation officially ended in the “2022 edition”, after the “king” was satisfied with third place in the first group with only 5 points, and “Pride of Abu Dhabi” is also in third place in the second group and has 4 points.

On the other hand, Al-Ahly youth retain a strong opportunity to cross into the next round, “the Round of 16”, after collecting 9 points, occupying second place in the third group, and playing next Tuesday a decisive match against Foolad Khuzestan, seeking to grab the top of their group, and win the crossing card.

Al Fursan holds the hopes of the Emirati football in the Asian Championship, especially after winning two consecutive victories and not receiving any loss so far, in addition to the development of its level from one match to another, and the brilliance of a number of distinguished players.

The group stage matches in the western region of the continent witnessed a great superiority for the Saudi teams, which took the lead in three groups, which are Al-Hilal “first”, Al-Shabab “second” and Al-Faisaly “fifth”, while Al-Taawun ranked second in the “fourth”, and the four ambassadors for Saudi football can Transition to the second round, thanks to the strong levels during the matches, and the benefit of the stadium staff and the public to play the matches in positive conditions and with great support from the fans.

The last round, which will be held next Tuesday, will witness decisive confrontations, most notably the Al-Ahly youth match with Foolad Khuzestan, and the betting on the top of the third group, in addition to important matches in the rest of the groups, in the second place race, where the tournament regulations included the qualification of three teams with the best second place From the West Continent groups, along with the top five in the five groups, the West Asia region will have eight seats in the round of 16.