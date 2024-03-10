The Knights of Culiacán They could not end their negative streak and fell tonight by a score of 104-102 against the Guaymas Oyster Keepersthus suffering its second sweep in a row at the start of the 2024 campaign of the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit (CIBACOPA).

This marked the Cabs' fifth consecutive loss this season. The Cabs fell in the second of the opening series against Deers Basketballand then they were swept away by Tijuana Zonkeys and Guaymas Oyster Keepers.

After last Friday the Ostioneros achieved their first victory of the campaign at the expense of Gentlementhe Sonorans were looking for a sweep to start climbing positions in the standings.

Both teams started the game aggressively, and in the first quarter they recorded a 27-26 in favor of Guaymas. The Sonoran team also took the second quarter 28-26 to go into halftime with a 55-52 lead.

The third quarter registered a 26-26 tie, reaching the last period of the game with an advantage of only three points for oyster catchers. The Gentlemen They sold the defeat dearly, as they tied the shares at 102 points with eight seconds left, but in the last play of the game the oyster catchers they scored through Markel Crawford to leave final figures of 104-102.

For the Ostioneros team, the best scorer was Markel Crawford with 28 points, including the winning basket, in addition to five assists and seven rebounds. He followed Michel Henry-Blair with 24 points and Juwan Winchester with 23.

For the Gentlemen stood out Michael Jackson Wright with 27 points and Nick Waddell with 26. It was the first time this season that the Culichis surpassed one hundred points.

The Gentlemen They remain in penultimate place in the standings with a record of one win and five losses. The Culichi team will return to activity on Friday, March 15 when they host the players for the first time at the Juan S. Millán Sports Center. Angels of Mexico City.