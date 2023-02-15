Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Shabab Al-Ahly, the leaders, “temporarily” folded the “ADNOC Professional League” standings, with 36 points, on the local competitions page, by defeating its guest Al Dhafra 2-0 in the match presented in “Round 17”, and shifted its interest to the continental participation in the “AFC Champions League 2022”. Where Al-Fursan is preparing to fight Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia in the round of 16 next Monday, at Al-Janoub Stadium in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The “Al-Fursan” delegation will leave for Doha next Friday, in preparation for its difficult match against Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia, the “title holder” of the last edition of the 2021 Asian League, and the recent return from a successful participation in the “Club World Cup” in Morocco, after winning the silver medal, losing 3-5 against Real. Madrid in the final.

Portuguese Leonardo Jardim, coach of the “Forsan”, who succeeded in leading “the leader” to crown his last continental titles in the 2021 AFC Champions League, stressed the difficulty of his current team competing for the title, and said: “Winning the continental championships requires preparation for many years, and the Saudi Hilal is our competitor.” The current one in the round of sixteen won the continental title twice, in the last three years, after he prepared himself about 6 to 7 years ago, and his team includes 70% of the members of the first team that represented Saudi Arabia in the “World Cup 2022” in Qatar.

He added, “Al-Fursan is competing strongly at the level of local championships, and we must not forget that the team did not appear as required last season, and the difference between its points and the leaders reached 20 points, but now we are competing strongly locally, and we are constantly developing our performance.”

For his part, Tariq Ahmed, the Al-Fursan midfielder, who recently returned to the ranks of his former club, after a full decade of basic participation with Al-Nasr, confirmed that his team’s victory against its guest Al-Dhafra with a “double” prepares the players morally for the upcoming confrontation against Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia.

He said, “My colleagues appeared well and achieved a positive result, within the framework of our permanent goal to maintain the lead, and before resuming the team’s journey in Continent.”

He added, “Each competition has its own specificity in terms of competition and level, and it is certain that participation in the Asian Champions League seems more difficult than the local competition, but the constant ambition remains to search for a positive result.”

The “Al-Fursan” midfielder revealed his lack of the atmosphere of continental competition during recent seasons, and said: “Being in the continental championships is important for every player who aspires to play at higher levels, and it is certain that the Asian Champions are the highest participation of clubs in the continent.”

Regarding the confrontation against Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia, who returned from a positive participation in the Club World Cup, Tariq Ahmed said: “Al-Hilal has always been a strong competitor and has an increasing performance. We were very pleased with the global achievement of the representative of Arab and Asian football in the World Cup, and we waited for the Blue World title to win.”

For his part, a report published by the AFC website, in conjunction with the approaching elimination rounds of the 2022 AFC Champions League, which is held in the assembly system in Qatar for West Asian clubs, stated that Al-Ahly youth aspires to repeat the experience of its prominent appearance in the “2015 edition” of the continental championship, in which it won. The “runner-up” center, after it overcame its current rival, Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia, in the semi-finals.

The report reviewed the journey of the “Forsan” on the way to qualifying for the round of sixteen, in the current version of the 2022 AFC Champions, through the gate of the best seconds, after finishing runner-up in the standings of Group C in the first round, with 10 points from two wins and 4 draws, scoring 14 goals against 7 goals. It entered his net, behind Foolad Khuzestan, the “leader”, with 12 points.

The report described the upcoming match of Shabab Al-Ahly against Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia, as a “heavy-caliber confrontation” against the defending champion, while the rest of the round of sixteen matches will witness the matches of Foolad Khuzestan of Iran with Al-Faisaly of Saudi Arabia, Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia with his counterpart Nasaf of Uzbekistan, and Al-Duhail of Qatar with his compatriot Al-Rayyan.