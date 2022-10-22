Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Shabab Al-Ahly team defeated Khorfakkan 1-0 in the match that was held between them in the seventh round of the ADNOC Professional League, which is the fifth victory over “Al-Nour” out of 7 confrontations between them, so that Al-Fursan won the fourth victory this season, raising its score to point 13 and advancing temporarily. For third place, equal with Sharjah “runner-up” and a point difference from the leader Al-Wasl, while “Al-Nusour” balance stuck at the fifth point in the twelfth place in the table after receiving the fourth loss.

The confrontation was quiet at the beginning and the excitement was absent throughout the first half. Omar Kharbin and Kartabia did not appear and Suhail fought in the maneuvering area in front of the Khorfakkan goal. Despite the field control of the Knights in the midfield and controlling the match, the final touch was absent from the team, after the players lacked focus, While the owners of the land played on the counter-attacks, taking advantage of the launches of Elton Boa Morte, Takhsidis and Antonio Junior, the danger of the Eagles was absent except for the last minutes of the first half, but it did not result in any goals, so the half ended in a goalless draw.

The confrontation waited for the 64th minute, when Muhammad Gomaa scored the first goal for the Knights, and despite the two teams’ substitutions, the result did not change, so the match ended with the Knights winning with a goal without a response.