Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

Celebrations of Al-Ahly youth players continue to win the title of His Highness the President of the State, as the weddings moved from the stadium and the club, to homes with family and relatives, and councils with friends and fans of the “Al-Fursan” castle.

The celebrations varied between those who received bouquets contained in a thank you letter, for the efforts made by the players throughout the season, and the club’s honor of winning three titles, such as the bouquets of flowers presented by His Excellency Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police to the players as an encouragement to the brilliant athletes, and between His friends with the dear title, such as Muhammad Jaber, who surprised him with a “cake” with the logo and picture of the Shabab Al-Ahly Club, while raising the precious cup.

Majid Nasser, Walid Abbas and Hamdan Al-Kamali also received a “cake”, each with their pictures on it at the moment of coronation, to share the joys and happy atmosphere.

It is noteworthy that the “Al-Fursan” players entered the summer vacation, with the exception of the national team players who joined the internal camp of the “White” in preparation for participating in the World Cup qualifiers. Foreign players also traveled to their countries for vacation, as Igor Jesus and Uri Cesar left for Brazil. To enjoy summer vacation with their family.