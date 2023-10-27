Ali Maali (Dubai)

Shabab Al-Ahly overturned its deficit, leading to a thrilling victory over Al-Sharjah at its stadium 95-93, in the fourth round of the basketball league, for “Al-Fursan” to confirm its strength against “Al-Malik” who had not been able to outperform “Al-Fursan” for 581 days, and it was Sharjah’s last victory over Shabab Al-Ahly. To March 23, 2022, with a score of 80-74, in the second leg of the 2021-2022 league final.

Sharjah started the match strong, and ended the first quarter 26-19, and the second 26-24, before the “Knights” regained their confidence and took the lead in the “third” 22-21, and the “fourth” 30-20, and the match was managed by the international crew consisting of Salem. Al Zaabi, Mohammed Al Rayyan and Omar Al Asmar, and monitored by international Hussein Al Balushi.

The match between Al-Wasl and Al-Nasr in Zabeel was exciting, especially in the first quarter, which ended in favor of the “Emperor” 30-12, before the “Dean” returned in the remaining quarters 23-6, 22-20, and 29-19, and the international match was moderated by Hassan Haji and Hamma. Haider and Fatih Oglu, and monitored by international Qasim Dadoush.

Al-Bataeh won over Al-Dhafra 85-69 (28-16, 22-14, 19-14, 16-25) in a match moderated by international Mohieddin Khattab, international Haitham Qouja and Costas, and monitored by international Mohammed Al-Shammari.